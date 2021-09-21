Liverpool transfer news: West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen scouted by Reds, Spurs and Leicester

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is being tracked by scouts from Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester, according to reports.

The 24-year-old joined the Hammers from Hull City in January 2020 before enjoying an impressive first full season in 2020-21, which ended with the Londoners qualifying for the Europa League.

Bowen scored eight goals and assisted another five in the Premier League last term, and is once again at the centre of David Moyes’ plans in 2021-22 after starting all five of their league matches so far.

The Independent writes that Liverpool, Spurs and Leicester have been scouting Bowen for a long time, but the list of potential suitors goes beyond those three clubs.

Bowen was a sought-after prospect when West Ham signed him at the start of last year, but his form in the top flight has encouraged clubs to continue sending scouts.

The winger’s form has impressed, while his age and the fact he’s a homegrown talent make him all the more attractive to the Hammers' Premier League rivals.

Against Manchester United on Sunday, Bowen set up Said Benrahma’s goal and put in an eye-catching all-round performance before being subbed off for Mark Noble in stoppage time.

Noble came on to take a last-gasp penalty with Moyes’ side 2-1 down, but his spot kick was saved by David de Gea.

It was West Ham’s first defeat of the season, leaving them eighth in the standings with eight points from five games.

