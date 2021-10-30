Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 October, 3pm

Liverpool will be looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they face Brighton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp no doubt enjoyed himself on Sunday evening after his team’s astonishing 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford. But by Monday morning, the Liverpool boss will have turned his attention to the midweek League Cup game against Preston and this weekend’s meeting with Brighton.

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League this term, and they will expect to keep that run going here. Klopp will be aware of the dangers Brighton pose, however, particularly as the Seagulls triumphed at Anfield last term.

Brighton made a fantastic start to the campaign but have now gone four games without a win in the top-flight. Graham Potter will have taken positives from the way his side performed in the second half of last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City, but he will hope Brighton regain their defensive solidity on Saturday.

Even after that thrashing by the champions, only the top three have let in fewer goals than Albion this season. And they have been particularly solid on the road, conceding just twice in four games to date.

James Milner will play no part after injuring his hamstring in the victory at Old Trafford. He joins Thiago Alcantara and Caoimhin Kelleher, as well as the long-term absentee Harvey Elliott, on the sidelines.

Naby Keita will need to be assessed after he was taken off against United after being on the receiving end of a poor tackle from Paul Pogba. Fabinho could also undergo a late fitness test.

Brighton could hand Tariq Lamptey his first Premier League start since December after the right-back played the final half an hour against Manchester City. Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Dan Burn are all still missing, though.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Sunday 30 October. See below for international broadcast options.

