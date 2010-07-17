Lombardo joins Man City staff

"He was a top class player and he will bring lots of experience and a winning mentality to the group," manager Mancini told the City website.

"I know he is excited at being at Manchester City and I know that he loves the English game from his time in London."

Lombardo, 44, played for Crystal Palace in the 1990s. Since retiring as a player he has worked with young players at Sampdoria and as coach of Swiss side FC Chiasso. He will scout the opposition for City.

Mancini has already appointed another former Sampdoria team-mate, retired England midfielder David Platt, as his first team coach at the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

