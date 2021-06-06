Luxembourg v Scotland live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

Luxembourg v Scotland live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 6 June, 5pm BST

Scotland will continue their preparations for Euro 2020 with another warm-up friendly, this time against Luxembourg on Sunday.

The wait is almost over for Scotland fans, who have not seen their national team at an international tournament since the 1998 World Cup. Steve Clarke’s side did things the hard way in qualification, finishing third in their group but getting a second bite of the cherry via the play-offs. Back-to-back penalty shoot-out defeats of Israel and Serbia ended 23 years of hurt, with Scotland set to take part in their first Euros since 1996.

Scotland faced England at Wembley in the group stage of that competition and will do so again at Euro 2020, with Czech Republic and Croatia also set to take on Clarke’s charges. It will be a tough ask for Scotland to get out of the group, although one win could be enough given the nature of the 24-team tournament - four of the best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout phase alongside the group winners and runners-up.

Scotland are underdogs in Group D, but they proved on Wednesday that they should not be written off. A 2-2 draw with the Netherlands represented a fantastic result for Scotland, and one which will give them confidence for the challenges ahead.

A game against Luxembourg is a different proposition. Scotland sat back and played on the counter-attack against the Dutch, as they will no doubt do against Croatia and England at Euro 2020. Luxembourg have improved in recent years but are still likely to adopt a reactive approach when Scotland visit the Stade Josy Barthel.

Clarke will stick with his tried-and-trusted 3-5-2 formation, with Kieran Tierney continuing as a left-sided centre-back behind Andy Robertson. Ryan Fraser, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour will all hope to start after missing out on the XI against the Netherlands.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

