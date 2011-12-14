Macheda set for January loan move

The 20-year-old has seen his first-team opportunities limited this season, making just two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

The Italian started the Carling Cup defeat to Crystal Palace last month and featured in the 2-1 loss to FC Basel, but his agent admits he needs regular first-team football and is set for another short-term transfer.

"I spoke last week with [Sir Alex] Ferguson. I think that Federico will play somewhere else in January," Bia told Sportal.

"He can no longer continue to be on the field for only 15 or 20 minutes, he must absolutely find more space.

"There are requests, but not from Italy. In the first week of January we will evaluate the proposals that we've received.

"Macheda's departure, however, has nothing to do with the elimination from the Champions League of United."

Macheda spent time on loan with Serie B side Sampdoria last season, having initially burst onto the scene with a last-gasp winning goal against Aston Villa in 2009.



