Man City agree fee for Milner

The 24-year-old former Newcastle man has been the subject of interest from the cash-rich Blues all summer, and is now finally expected to complete a move to Eastlands in a matter of days.

Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ireland will be heading to Villa Park as part of the deal, which will see Randy Lerner's side pick up a fee in the region of £16-18 million for Milner's services.

Milner, who scored in Villa's 3-0 victory over West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season, left the club's Bodymoor Heath training ground on Tuesday and confirmed that he was to undergo a medical with the Eastlands outfit on Tuesday afternoon before sealing the deal which will see him more than double his salary.

