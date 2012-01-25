Man City swoop for Israeli starlet Biton

The 20-year-old has been training with the Premier League pace-setters and is said to have made a positive impression on the coaching staff at Carrington.

And Ashdod have confirmed that the Citizens have made an initial bid to take Biton on loan for the remainder of the season, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

"They want to take him on loan immediately and want an option to buy him in the future," club owner Jacky Ben Zaken told The Jewish Chronicle.

The midfielder began his career with Israeli giants in 2009 and has already made more than 70 appearances for the club, scoring six goals in the process.

ByBen McAleer