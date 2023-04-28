Manchester City want unsettled Arsenal star in bid to WEAKEN rivals: report

Manchester City want an Arsenal favourite this summer, who's unsettled at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners and the Citizens have been this season's top two, meeting this week in a title decider in which Pep Guardiola's team flattened Mikel Arteta's, 4-1. Arteta's relationship with Guardiola has added intrigue to the rivalry, too, with the Basque working under the Catalan at City, later signing stars from his former employers.

Last summer, Arsenal bought Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City – but now, Guardiola may be about to return the favour.

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sources have told Football Insider (opens in new tab) that Kieran Tierney is being eyed up by City, as the Eastlands outfit eye a natural left-back for their system.

Guardiola was close to bringing Marc Cucurella to the Etihad last season, eventually losing out on the Spaniard to Chelsea. This was to replace Joao Cancelo at left-back with a natural left-footer, giving Jack Grealish the freedom to move inside while maintaining width with the system.

This term, Nathan Ake has fulfilled the role superbly but Tierney represents a fascinating option for City, given his underrated versatility.

The Scot has struggled with playing inverted for Arteta but was one of his most important players in previous seasons, despite injury troubles. Tierney can play as a centre-back in a back three – like he does for Scotland – or as a left-back in a back four. This would provide Guardiola with a profile similar to Kyle Walker on the opposite flank.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney is wanted by Manchester City (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to the report, Tierney is privately valued at around £30 million by Arsenal. The Sun claims that the left-back is also wanted by Newcastle United.

Tierney is valued to be worth €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

