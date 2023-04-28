Manchester City want unsettled Arsenal star in bid to WEAKEN rivals: report
Manchester City have sold Arsenal players recently – now the Gunners might be about to return the favour to their rivals
Manchester City want an Arsenal favourite this summer, who's unsettled at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners and the Citizens have been this season's top two, meeting this week in a title decider in which Pep Guardiola's team flattened Mikel Arteta's, 4-1. Arteta's relationship with Guardiola has added intrigue to the rivalry, too, with the Basque working under the Catalan at City, later signing stars from his former employers.
Last summer, Arsenal bought Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City – but now, Guardiola may be about to return the favour.
Sources have told Football Insider (opens in new tab) that Kieran Tierney is being eyed up by City, as the Eastlands outfit eye a natural left-back for their system.
Guardiola was close to bringing Marc Cucurella to the Etihad last season, eventually losing out on the Spaniard to Chelsea. This was to replace Joao Cancelo at left-back with a natural left-footer, giving Jack Grealish the freedom to move inside while maintaining width with the system.
This term, Nathan Ake has fulfilled the role superbly but Tierney represents a fascinating option for City, given his underrated versatility.
The Scot has struggled with playing inverted for Arteta but was one of his most important players in previous seasons, despite injury troubles. Tierney can play as a centre-back in a back three – like he does for Scotland – or as a left-back in a back four. This would provide Guardiola with a profile similar to Kyle Walker on the opposite flank.
According to the report, Tierney is privately valued at around £30 million by Arsenal. The Sun claims that the left-back is also wanted by Newcastle United.
Tierney is valued to be worth €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
With Erling Haaland breaking goal records a-plenty, Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City are monitoring the striker's fitness "24 hours a day".
Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be a major target for Barcelona this summer, while Guardiola has explained why major City stars are being subbed early. One Burnley star has told FFT that Vincent Kompany could manage the Citizens one day.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are already being linked with a host of big names ahead of a summer back in the Champions League. Mason Mount is an option in midfield, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby rumoured in the attack. Both Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Crystal Palace star Wilf Zaha are on the radar, too. Younger stars are interesting the Gunners, too: Vitor Roque might end up at the Emirates, while Flamengo's Matheus Franca is being watched.
