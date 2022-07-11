Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his captain for the forthcoming season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his captain – and it might not be popular with some.

Harry Maguire, who became the most expensive defender in the world when he moved to Old Trafford, is set to continue as skipper. The England star was given the armband just months into his time at the club.

Now, Ten Hag has kept the faith with Maguire, stating (opens in new tab), "I have to get to know all the players, but he's an established captain and he's achieved a lot of success."

(Image credit: PA Images)

Maguire has come under fire of late for his performances in a United shirt and it's still rumoured that Ten Hag will look to sign a replacement for him in his left-sided centre-back berth. Lisandro Martinez of Ajax is heavily linked.

Last season, Maguire was staunchly criticised by fans and even by former United skipper Roy Keane, who slammed him (opens in new tab) following poor form for club and country. Ralf Rangnick later dropped the defender while interim manager at Old Trafford.

There were even rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo was less than impressed with his colleague, with the Portuguese going to Rangnick to address the lack of leadership in the side.

(Image credit: Getty)

One former captain at the Red Devils, Gary Neville, has spoken out (opens in new tab) in support of Ten Hag's decision to keep Maguire.

"Good!," the Sky Sports pundit said. "So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here (Twitter).

"The new manager obviously likes him."

More Manchester United stories

Frenkie de Jong has been United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal - although they remain willing to walk away if the price isn't right and Harry Maguire even came up in talks at one point.

A bid has been submitted for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while United have signed Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid has emerged as a surprise target, but Erik ten Hag will have a budget of just £100 million to work with this summer.