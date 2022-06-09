Manchester United report: Liverpool's deal for South American star could be sensationally hijacked by Erik ten Hag

Manchester United could gazump Liverpool for a player that both clubs want to sign.

The two north-west sides have a heated rivalry but the pair haven't targeted the same players in the last few seasons. More often, United have been jostling with closer rivals Manchester City for players, in the quest to improve their squad.

Most recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was rumoured to be a target for the Eastlands outfit – before his former side came in with an offer for him instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside (opens in new tab), transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that United have interest in Darwin Nunez – and that though the Benfica striker is close to moving to Anfield, Erik ten Hag wants a new striker and may be pursuing the player.

“Darwin Nunez is certainly another player discussed internally since March, and I understand the player would like a Premier League move,” Romano said.

“As I revealed in my column last month, Man United will 100% sign a new striker (opens in new tab) this summer, and it is highly likely that Nunez will leave Benfica.

(Image credit: Getty)

“United surely won’t be alone in targeting him, however, as I understand Arsenal wanted him in January, while West Ham offered €45million on Deadline Day. This offer was rejected by Benfica and he would now cost something closer to a €70/80m fee.”

Nunez is valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.