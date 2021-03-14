Manchester United poised to offer a new contract to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - report

Manchester United are ready to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract, according to reports.

The Norwegian has just a year left on his current deal and United are keen to reward him with a new deal, according to the Daily Mirror .

Solskjaer is set to earn a pay rise, with his new contract said to be worth £9m per week.

United plan to begin talks imminently, with Solskjaer having convinced the powers that be at Old Trafford that he is still the right man for the job.

The former Cardiff and Molde boss led the Red Devils to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

United currently sit second in the standings, but table-topping Manchester City are 17 points ahead of their arch-rivals.

However, the United board have seen signs of progress and believe Solskjaer is the man to lead the club to their first title of the post-Alex Ferguson era.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has implemented a new structure at Old Trafford, with Darren Fletcher appointed as technical director and John Murtough installed as football director.

Having now overseen those appointments, Woodward will turn his attention to Solskjaer’s future.

As well as an improvement in results, the United hierarchy have been impressed with Solskaer’s blooding of young players and attacking style of play.

"There is much to be excited about on the pitch as Ole and the team head into the new year competing strongly in the Premier League and with three cups still to pursue,” Woodward said at the end of 2020.

"There are many positive statistics like these showing the progress made under Ole in the past year.

“But they tell only part of the story. Just as important is the work we see being done behind the scenes to build a winning culture consistent with the club’s traditions of attacking football played by youthful, hard-working teams fusing homegrown talent with top-class recruits.

"We are getting closer to those objectives as the squad continues to develop following the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani.

“Our ongoing investment reflects the tremendous resilience of the club and our commitment to supporting Ole, while remaining disciplined at an extremely challenging time.”

