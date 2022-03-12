Manchester United report: New boss to be announced in April with Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel among contenders

Manchester United’s next permanent manager will be confirmed by the end of April, according to reports, with Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel among the contenders for the job.

Ralf Rangnick was brought in until the end of the season in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Daily Mail reports that the German’s hopes of taking the job on a permanent basis aren’t over.

However, PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax’s Ten Hag are the likeliest candidates to take over ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Pochettino has come under pressure after his side crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid this week, but he wants to be reassured that he is United’s number one choice for the hotseat before accepting an offer.

Tuchel is a surprise name to be added to the mix, as the Red Devils are said to now be keeping a close eye on his situation at Chelsea, with the Stamford Bridge club in crisis.

Owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned and had his assets frozen this week by the UK government, blocking his attempted sale of the club and any future signings.

Whoever United opt for, the newspaper is confident that they will be announced by the end of next month.

The next man in charge will have a big job on his hands to get United competing for the Premier League title again, after another disappointing campaign.

Rangnick’s side are currently fifth, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City, and are at serious risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

RANKED! Who are the best players in the world in every position?

QUIZ Can you name the 50 players with the most goals in 2021?

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans