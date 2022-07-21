Manchester United report: Real Madrid give their verdict on potential Cristiano Ronaldo return

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not be returning to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Portugal international re-joined United last summer, but his first season back at Old Trafford did not go to plan.

Ronaldo finished as the club's top scorer with 18 goals in the Premier League, but that was not enough to help the Red Devils achieve their objectives.

United (opens in new tab) slumped to a sixth-place finish and will therefore be absent from the upcoming edition of the Champions League.

Ronaldo is keen to win that tournament for a record-equalling sixth time, and given he is 37 years of age he does not have many chances left.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo has therefore told United that he wishes to seek pastures new this summer, one year before his contract expires.

Finding a new club is proving difficult, though, with Chelsea (opens in new tab), Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) and Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) having all ruled themselves out.

Atletico Madrid are said to be interested (opens in new tab), but it would be very difficult for them to afford Ronaldo's salary.

The player himself appears to have ruled out a move to Sporting CP, the club where he started his career.

A second spell at Real Madrid (opens in new tab) has been mooted, but it does not look like Ronaldo is on his way back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after four years away.

(Image credit: PA)

According to Marca (opens in new tab), the reigning Spanish and European champions have no plans to re-sign their greatest ever player.

The report states that Madrid could do more business this summer if they are able to sell some of the fringe members of their squad.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have already added Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to the ranks in the current window.

But with Karim Benzema in the form of his life up front, Ronaldo is not on Madrid's radar.

As things stand, it is looking increasingly likely that the Portuguese will be at Old Trafford for another campaign at least.