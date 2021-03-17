Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo more likely to return to Old Trafford than Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to return to Manchester United than Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Juventus forward has been linked with a move away from Turin at the end of the season.

Juve were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto last week and are yet to advance beyond the quarter-finals during Ronaldo’s three-year stay at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portugal international is under contract until 2022 but Juventus could choose to cash in on him this summer.

Recent reports suggest Real Madrid are interested in taking their all-time leading goalscorer back to the Spanish capital.

Speaking to the media on Monday , Zinedine Zidane refused to rule out a move for the 36-year-old this summer.

"Rumours are true? Yes, it could be,” the Madrid boss told Sky Italia .

“We know Cristiano, we know what he has done for Real Madrid, but now he is a Juve player, he is playing with another team. We'll see what his future will be."

However, Italian outlet Tuttosport claims Manchester is a more likely destination for Ronaldo if he leaves his current employers.

The report states that Madrid president Florentino Perez is not overly keen on re-signing the Portuguese forward.

Perez wants to try and bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that would not be financially possible if Madrid move for Ronaldo too.

United are therefore said to have a better chance of signing Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford for Madrid in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time at United.

He also won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup under Alex Ferguson.

United’s hopes of landing Ronaldo would be scuppered if they failed to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Victory over West Ham on Sunday moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side nine points clear of fifth place in the Premier League.

