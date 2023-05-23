Manchester United in 'advanced talks' over huge Neymar move – with Casemiro playing agent: report

Manchester United are in advanced talks to bring Neymar to Old Trafford – with Casemiro playing a role in the deal, according to one report in France.

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but after six years of Champions League failure and fan dissent, things have turned sour for the Brazilian. Recently, 100 fans gathered outside his house chanting "Neymar, get out", while PSG's 'Ultras' supporters’ collective have issued a statement criticising "parasite players".

The 31-year-old has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since February, when he injured his ankle in a 4-3 victory against Lille. That now appears to be his final game in France, with an exit almost certain following the furore from fans towards PSG's elite superstars.

Neymar lines up with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ahead of the league game against Lille (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Brazilian is now in "advanced talks" to join Manchester United's Brazilian revolution, which has seen Casemiro and Antony move to Old Trafford in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, Casemiro has reportedly been conversing with his Selecao colleague to convince him of the project that United are building under Erik ten Hag. The pair have both been members of Brazil's last two World Cup squads and know each other well from almost a decade of international duty with one another.

While Neymar would likely be interested in playing Champions League football next season, however – United need just one result against either Chelsea or Fulham at home to qualify – whether the superstar would be of interest to Ten Hag is another matter.

The Dutchman has already ousted Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad, believing the forward didn't press with enough intensity – and Neymar has been criticised of a similar lack of work ethic at PSG. United have plenty of areas in the team to fix this summer and with their Player of the Season, Marcus Rashford, preferring a left-wing berth, there may not be an obvious place in the side for another player in that position.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may not want Neymar, despite the links (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United have an issue with the age profile of their squad, too. With so many key players in their side either approaching 30 or past that threshold, bringing an older player in Neymar might be counterintuitive, when many stars linked with a move – such as Mohammed Kudus and Goncalo Ramos – are under 25.

Neymar is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

