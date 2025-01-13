Manchester United put Alejandro Garnacho up for SALE, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to raise funds for rebuild: report
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is for the chop at Old Trafford, despite his breakout form over the last couple of years
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been set for sale by the club, who want to rebuild their squad for Ruben Amorim.
Garnacho snatched the assist for Bruno Fernandes as the Red Devils beat Arsenal on penalties en route to the fourth round of the FA Cup – but the Argentine has struggled for starts since Amorim took over at the club. Amad Diallo, who recently signed a new deal, has been just one player preferred by the new manager.
With Manchester United looking to spend money this month, sales may be necessary in order to improve the team, with Garnacho a prime candidate to be sold.
Manchester United ready to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho, with £60 million offer imminent
Garnacho signed from Atletico Madrid as a youth player and was named as one of the most exciting teenagers in world football by FourFourTwo before turning 20.
The winger announced himself with a Puskas Award-winning goal against Everton and established himself as Erik ten Hag's starting right-winger, ahead of Antony – Manchester United's second-most expensive signing ever – but may now be sacrificed with virtually no United player untouchable when it comes to sales, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Now, a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport says that Napoli boss Antonio Conte has identified Garnacho as his prime candidate to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
The Georgian, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, is on the verge of a surprise exit this month, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool both said to be interested.
United have set the price for a Garnacho sale at a minimum of £60 million.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this would be a surprise move to see this month but one that United may be backed into, given that they have very little room to move in the transfer market, due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
FourFourTwo understands that Garnacho is one of the players that the club would prefer not to sell – meaning that a big-money move for a player like Rashford may be preferable this month, should United be able to engineer it.
Garnacho is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Southampton this week when Premier League action returns.
