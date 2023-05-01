Manchester United report: James Maddison to move this summer for £45-60m

Manchester United target James Maddison is set to leave Leicester City at the end of the season – regardless of where they finish.

The Foxes are far from safe in the Premier League, finding themselves in a battle for their survival this term. Leicester have struggled to rebuild their side in recent seasons with player sales harder to come by – and Maddison is one such asset who has been retained. Now, it seems as if he is destined to leave sooner rather than later.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has used Bruno Fernandes deeper in the Manchester United midfield of late, sparking rumours that he could move for a No.10 – and Maddison's exit could have come at the right time for the Red Devils.

(Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph's (opens in new tab) Midlands football reporter, John Percy (opens in new tab), United are in for the 26-year-old, who is valued somewhere between £45 million and £60m by Leicester.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked historically but this is the first time that Manchester United have been linked as a frontrunner for the England international's services.

"Leicester revealed record losses of £92.5 million in their financial accounts earlier this year and will return to the club's model of selling a key asset this summer to balance the books," according to Percy.

With Maddison approaching the last year of his current contract, this is the last chance that the Midlands outfit will have to sell their talismanic creator before potentially losing him for nothing.

Dean Smith has insisted that Maddison is committed to Leicester's survival fight (Image credit: Getty)

The situation certainly has parallels for Leicester's interim manager, Dean Smith. Smith has compared Maddison to Jack Grealish – who he managed at Aston Villa – suggesting that there is a similarity not just between the two players but that both have been his generals in relegation battles. Grealish, of course, eventually left Villa for £100m to Manchester City.

Maddison is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.