Manchester United report: Sadio Mane agreement surfaces, with the former Liverpool star leaving Bayern this summer

Manchester United are leading the race for Liverpool great Sadio Mane, who looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

That's according to one report, which says that the spat between Mane and team-mate Leroy Sane – which resulted in the Senegalese hitting the German in the mouth following Bayern Munich's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City – has irreparably damaged Mane's career in Bavaria.

Now, Mane is set for a return to the league where he has scored over 100 goals, with clubs from elsewhere in Europe said to be unable to afford his wages.

Sadio Mane was a huge hit in English football – and could be returning (Image credit: Getty)

Sky Sport Germany (opens in new tab) has reported that Mane is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer with Manchester United and Newcastle United vying for his signature.

It's actually resurfaced via The Mirror (opens in new tab) that the Senegalese actually agreed on a deal with the Red Devils prior to a move to Liverpool. United could now feasibly get their man seven years after first trying.

"I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United," Mane told the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab). "I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead, I thought, 'No, I want to go to Liverpool.'

"I was convinced to go with (Jurgen) Klopp's project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp. He said, 'We have a big project at Liverpool and I want you to be part of it.'"

Louis van Gaal wanted to bring Sadio Mane to Old Trafford originally (Image credit: PA)

United are said to be chasing a forward this summer with Harry Kane top of Erik ten Hag's list to join. Mane could well offer an interesting Plan B, however, given that he has played effectively as a centre-forward at Liverpool.

Mane is valued at around €45 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

