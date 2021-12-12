Manchester United transfer news: Newcastle make contact with club over Jesse Lingard deal

Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United over a potential move for Jesse Lingard in January, according to reports.

The England international has already announced his intention to depart Old Trafford when his contract expires next summer.

Lingard has found game time hard to come by this season following an impressive loan spell at West Ham last term.

The attacking midfielder has been restricted to just eight substitute appearances in the Premier League.

West Ham are interested in bringing him back to the London Stadium on a permanent basis.

But Newcastle are also keen on the 28-year-old as they seek to bolster their squad in the winter window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are "seriously interested" in Lingard.

They are not the only club weighing up a January swoop, though, and nothing has been agreed yet.

Lingard has grown frustrated with a lack of opportunities at Manchester United and he would no doubt seriously consider any offers that arrive next month.

The 2022 World Cup is on the horizon and Lingard will hope to force his way back into the England reckoning before then.

United boss Ralf Rangnick appeared to open the door to January exits for fringe players in a press conference on Friday.

"I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window [but] if I look at the number of players we have it’s still a big squad," he said.

"We also need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they are still not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan might make sense.”

Newcastle will be looking for their second win of the season when they face Leicester on Sunday.

