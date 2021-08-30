Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils unlikely to make Kieran Trippier move

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Kieran Trippier before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with the England international throughout the summer.

Trippier is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford after a two-year spell at Atletico Madrid.

The right-back has also been linked with Arsenal but is thought to prefer a switch to United.

Trippier is not unhappy with life at Atletico but he would welcome the chance to return to the Premier League.

United's interest in the defender stems from their desire to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier's ability to play as a left-back or a wing-back would also offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tactical versatility.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, United are unlikely to pursue a move for the 30-year-old this week.

Instead of signing Trippier, Solskjaer will look to Diogo Dalot to serve as back-up to Wan-Bissaka.

Atletico value Trippier at around £34.4m and United were unwilling to spend that much on a player who will turn 31 in less than a month.

The La Liga champions consider the former Tottenham man to be an essential part of their team and did not want to lose him this summer.

The report does not mention the imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, but the funds involving with re-signing the Portuguese superstar may well have prevented any move for Trippier.

United will pay around £19.7m to sign Ronaldo, who will also become their highest-earning player.

The deal could be confirmed by the club on Monday after United sensationally hijacked fac 's pursuit of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As for Trippier, United will probably not be too disappointed to miss out.

Wan-Bissaka is a capable full-back and has plenty of time to improve at just 23 years old.

Dalot is also relatively young and impressed during a loan spell at AC Milan last term.

