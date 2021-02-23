Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils weigh up swoop for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports suggest.

David de Gea is the Red Devils’ long-time No.1, but his performances have dipped in recent seasons.

As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are said to be considering alternatives ahead of next season.

Dean Henderson is currently the No.2 at Old Trafford and he could replace De Gea as United’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Another option would be signing a new goalkeeper from elsewhere, and Fichajes report that Donnarumma is one of the names on United’s shortlist.

The Italy international has spent his entire career to date with Milan, for whom he made his debut before turning 17.

Donnarumma, now 21 years of age, has since racked up close to 250 first-team appearances for the club in all competition.

The 6ft 5in goalkeeper is out of contract this summer and could therefore be available on a free transfer.

Milan still hope to extend Donnarumma’s deal, with the club keen to tie him down for another five years.

However, Mino Raiola - the player’s agent - supposedly wants a two-year contract.

“You must leave Gigio alone, because he is trying to achieve something very important for Milan and for his career,” Raiola said earlier this month.

“The rest will be done secretly, without letting you know anything, it’s like this and it will always be like this.”

Should Donnarumma’s talks with Milan break down, United could try and bring him to Manchester.

However, the club have had several clashes with Raiola over Paul Pogba’s future, and might be put off signing another of his clients.

United return to action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s side will then turn their attention back to the Premier League, where a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea awaits this weekend.

