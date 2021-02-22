Manchester United transfer news: United call halt to Jadon Sancho pursuit

Manchester United have decided to pause their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho due to the impressive development of Mason Greenwood, say reports.

Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but an agreement couldn’t be reached and he stayed in Germany.

United retained their interest in the England international, and recent reports have suggested that Dortmund could be willing to lower their demands for the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

But according to the Athletic, the Old Trafford hierarchy aren’t looking to develop their interest in Sancho.

They are still interested in the winger and could still table an offer if the right opportunity arises, but Greenwood’s rapid improvement has lessened the need for Sancho’s arrival.

The 19-year-old was handed a new deal last week and has impressed by scoring four goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances this season in all competitions.

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting club finances, a high-cost move for Sancho looks unlikely this summer.

Finding a new centre-back and striker are considered greater priorities ahead of next season, which could mean that United look to younger, less expensive options for other positions.

