Manchester United vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United vs Southampton live stream, Saturday 12 February, 12.30pm GMT, BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate

Looking for a Manchester United vs Southampton live stream? You've come to the right place.

The Premier League weekend kicks off with Manchester United hoping to return to winning ways against Southampton - who they eviscerated 9-0 in this fixture last season.

United surrendered the lead for the second time in three league outings as they drew 1-1 at Burnley on Tuesday night, having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship Middlesbrough four days earlier.

Is this just a blip or are United not improving as interim boss Ralf Rangnick has recently said? The picture ought to become clearer this lunchtime at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils are going for a sixth straight home league win.

Southampton, on the other hand, have looked in good nick of late, holding Manchester City to a draw last month before twice coming from behind to triumph in a 3-2 thriller away to Tottenham in midweek.

Rangnick's near namesake, Ralph Hasenhuttl, hailed it as one of the best performances of his three years in charge of the Saints. Can he now steer them to successive away victories for the first time since June 2020?

These teams last met on the second weekend of the campaign back in August, with United - then under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - coming from a goal down to draw 1-1 at St Mary's.

Team news

Having been dropped to the bench at Turf Moor, Cristiano Ronaldo will almost certainly come back into the starting 11 for this one.

Fred and Alex Telles have returned to training following Covid isolation, but United could remain without Eric Bailly after the defender returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with an ankle issue.

As for Southampton, goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and centre-back Lyanco are out with hamstring problems, and there are doubts over Nathans Redmond and Tella.

Moussa Djenepo could feature; the Malian winger was an unused substitute against Spurs, his first inclusion in a matchday squad after returning from the AFCON the previous week.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm on Saturday February 12, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: PA)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

