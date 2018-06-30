Nagatomo seals €2.5m Galatasaray move

Yuto Nagatomo has joined Galatasaray from Inter on a permanent basis for €2.5million.

Japan international Nagatomo, who made 213 appearances over eight years with Inter, signed a two-year deal in Istanbul.

The full-back spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Gala, making 16 appearances in all competitions as they won the Super Lig title.

Nagatomo joined the Nerazzurri in January 2011 and started that year's Coppa Italia final win over Palermo.

He went on to make 170 Serie A appearances for Inter, more than any other outfield player made for the club over the same period.