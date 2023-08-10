Opta Supercomputer predicts Manchester City to win Premier League 2023/24 title by 16 points

An Opta supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League 2023/24 table after running 10,000 simulations of the season, and Manchester City are expected to win at a canter of 16 points.

Treble winners Manchester City come into the campaign without Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, but Pep Guardiola has added Josko Gvardiol and Matteo Kovacic so far. Though not likely to be transformative signings, the supercomputer believes the form City showed at the conclusion of last term warrants them storming to the title in dominant fashion.

While Arsenal have strengthened through the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber - not to mention the imminent arrival of David Raya - Opta still believes the Gunners will finish around 16 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League 2023/24 season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to make up the rest of the top four, with Newcastle United still having a chance at qualifying for the Champions League, depending on how English teams perform in Europe this campaign, by finishing fifth, according to Opta.

Chelsea have been placed sixth, while Tottenham Hotspur are eighth.

At the other end of the table, Luton Town are expected to massively struggle in their first season back in the top flight in over 30 years, while Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Burnley could all be in a relegation scrap, too.

One thing to note with this prediction, however, is that it was made prior to Julen Lopetegui leaving Wolves, and the subsequent appointment of Gary O'Neil.

Opta's supercomputer estimates the likelihood of teams finishing in each position in the Premier League based on the probability of each match outcome. Betting market odds and Opta Power Rankings are used to devise these match outcomes, which are based on historical and recent team performances.

As previously described, Opta ran 10,000 simulations and concluded an average finishing position of each side based on their average points totals.

Final Premier League 2023/24 table (according to Opta)

1: Manchester City (88.81 average points)

2: Arsenal (72.23)

3: Liverpool (71.47)

4: Manchester United (68.49)

5: Newcastle United (61.23)

6: Chelsea (58.90)

7: Brighton & Hove Albion (57.51)

8: Tottenham Hotspur (56.20)

9: Aston Villa (55.38)

10: Brentford (53.20)

11: West Ham United (51.45)

12: Crystal Palace (47.40)

13: Fulham (46.18)

14: Wolverhampton Wanderers (43.45)

15: Burnley (39.39)

16: Nottingham Forest (39.34)

17: Everton (39.14)

18: Bournemouth (36.52)

19: Sheffield United (36.26)

20: Luton Town (34.19)

