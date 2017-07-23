Perisic can leave if Manchester United make serious offer – Spalletti

Inter will only sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United if a significant transfer fee is offered, head coach Luciano Spalletti has warned.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of weeks but no agreement has yet been reached over a deal.

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted last week that he had "no idea" if Perisic would join the club and the winger has been involved in Inter's pre-season plans, starting the 1-1 friendly draw with Schalke on Friday.

Spalletti insists that he would like to keep the 28-year-old but admits that he could be allowed to leave if a sizeable offer were made that would allow for further investment in the squad.

"He is a fantastic player and if his future is totally up to me, I will definitely keep him," Spalletti told a media conference. "However, if an offer comes and the club are satisfied with the money, which will be used to invest in and strengthen the team, he could leave."

Antonio Candreva is another Inter star to have been linked with the Premier League, with Chelsea said to be interested.

However, the Italy international has insisted that there is nothing concrete in the rumours.

"I'm proud to wear this shirt, I've bought into an important project here and I'm happy to be here," he said, as quoted by Calciomercato.it.

"This shirt has an important history which I honour every time I wear it.

"The links with Chelsea are nice but there's been absolutely nothing to date. The club will take care of any bids that may come in."