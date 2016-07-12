Trending

Porto to sign full-back Telles

Brazilian full-back Alex Telles is set to join Porto after Galatasaray agreed a €6.5million fee with the Primeira Liga side.

Alex Telles is set to join Porto after the Portuguese giants reached an agreement with Galatasaray.

Galatasaray confirmed the deal on Tuesday, with Porto to spend €6.5million on the 23-year-old full-back.

Telles spent two years with Galatasaray after arriving from Gremio in 2014, making 39 Super Lig appearances for the Turkish club, scoring two goals.

However, Telles was loaned out to Inter last season, playing 21 Serie A matches.