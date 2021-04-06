Real Madrid v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 6 April, 8pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to establish a first-leg advantage when they kick-off their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, it looked as if Jurgen Klopp’s side only had this competition left to play for. However, their position in the Premier League is looking a great deal more positive after a weekend in which many of their rivals for a top four place failed to emerge victorious. Liverpool took full advantage, beating Arsenal 3-0 to move within two points of a Champions League qualification spot.

The Reds were excellent at the Emirates Stadium, delivering a dominant performance that was arguably their best of the calendar year to date. Klopp and his players looked refreshed and rejuvenated after the international break, and they will be keen to carry that optimism into Tuesday’s clash in the Spanish capital. There is a chance that confidence in the camp remains brittle, though, and Liverpool may look to keep things tight in this first leg against a Madrid team that is not exactly free-scoring.

Zinedine Zidane’s side enjoyed a 2-0 triumph over Eibar at the weekend and are now very much back in the La Liga title conversation. Madrid have not set the Spanish game alight this year, but their knowhow and experience could work in their favour in both La Liga and the Champions League. Zidane and his players will certainly not fear Liverpool, particularly given how poor the Reds have been for much of 2021.

Sergio Ramos is expected to miss both Tuesday’s game and the return fixture at Anfield through injury. Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde are also on the treatment table, but Eden Hazard will be included in the matchday squad.

Liverpool will have to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Divock Origi.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Real Madrid v Liverpool live stream from outside your country

