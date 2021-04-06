Stellies hold Chiefs in four goal thriller

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC were forced to share the spoils at the FNB Stadium after playing out to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Gavin Hunt made two changes to his side that edged Wydad Casablanca 1-0 in the Caf Champions League group stages as Yagan Sasman and Willard Katsande replaced Eric Mathoho and Njabulo Blom in the starting line up.

Amakhosi got off to a great start and should've broken the deadlock in the third minute but Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's strike from range brushed off the upright and out of play.

The home side thought they should have been awarded a penalty in the 14th minute as Manyama had a chance to score but he was brought down in the box, but the referee waved plays on.

Sage Stephens came to his sides rescue in the 15th and 16th minute after he produced to good saves to deny Happy Mashiane and Bernard Parker's shots from distance.

Stellies had a chance of their own two minutes later as Stanley Dimgba cut across the Amakhosi defence before unleashing a shot, which sailed inches wide of the target.

Daniel Akpeyi was called into action in the 24th minute when he made a comfortable save to deny Junior Mendieta's effort from just outside the box.

Chiefs had a chance to take the lead seven minutes before the break but Manyama was unable to beat Stephans with his shot from a tight angle.

Neither side could be separated in the first half as the game went into the half time break locked at goalless.

Stellies should've made it 1-0 early in the second half as Ashley Du Preez played a ball through to Dean Van Rooyen but the attacker flashed his strike across the face of goal.

Chiefs had a chance of their own minutes later when Manyama played Nurkovic through on goal, who failed to beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation, although he was later flagged for offside.

Mashiane almost found the back of the net in the 56th minute but Stephens did well to come off his line to make the save from close range.

Hunt opted to bring on fresh legs in the 65th minute when he made a double change by bringing on Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to replace Manyama and Nurkovic, respectively.

It was Stellies who eventually broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute after Nathan Sinkala found the net with a header to beat Akpeyi to make it 1-0.

The visitors lead only lasted five minutes as Castro headed his effort home after latching on to a cross from Frosler.

However, Stellies responded immediately and restored their lead in the 79th minute after Akpeyi failed to keep out Phathutshedzo Nange's powerful header from the middle of the box.

After going behind for the second time in the game, Hunt made his tired substitution in the 83rd minute as Katsande made way for Kearyn Baccus.

Amakhosi managed to level matters again four minutes after going behind as Ncgobo fired his effort home from close range, despite Stephens getting a hand on the ball.

Castro had a chance to complete his brace with three minutes left in the half, but the Colombian striker directed his header over the target.

Both teams pushed forward in search of the winner in the closing stages of the match, but they were forced to settle for a point each in Soweto.