Suarez could return at Man United in League Cup

The Uruguayan has missed the start of the Premier League season as he serves the remainder of a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during a 2-2 draw at Anfield in April.

Suarez has constantly been linked with a move away from Anfield during the transfer window, with fellow Premier League side Arsenal having two bids rejected.

But Liverpool rejected those overtures, and his punishment expires before the encounter with fierce rivals United at Old Trafford, and Brendan Rodgers may be tempted employ the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United were handed a difficult tie as they will welcome Leeds United to St James' Park.

Alan Pardew's side left it late to overcome League Two side Morecambe 2-0 in round two, while Leeds ensured their progress with a 3-1 victory away to Doncaster Rovers.

Aston Villa were rewarded for their 3-0 victory over Rotherham United with a home fixture against Andre Villas-Boas' Tottenham, while West Ham will meet Cardiff City at Upton Park in a repeat of their opening game of the Premier League season.

League One outfit Bristol City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in round two, and they once again face Premier League opposition when they travel to St Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton.

Other highlights include an all top-flight encounter between Fulham and Everton, while Midlands rivals Leicester City and Derby County will face off at the King Power Stadium.

Draw in full:

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sunderland v Peterborough United

West Ham v Cardiff City

Manchester City v Wigan Athletic

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Southampton v Bristol City

West Brom v Arsenal

Swindon Town v Chelsea

Tranmere Rovers v Stoke City

Watford v Norwich City

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Derby County

Birmingham City v Swansea City

Fulham v Everton