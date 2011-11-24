Taiwo not keen on move from Milan

The Nigerian international moved to the Italian giants from Marseille over the summer but has struggled to hold a regular starting spot under Massimiliano Allegri.

Benfica are reportedly keen to take him to Portugal but, according to his representative, the 26-year-old isn’t looking to move on and instead wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

“I don't think that any of these rumours will materialise into anything,” Fabio Parisi told calciomercato.com.

“He is having a great time at AC Milan and in time he will get more chances to play. I have not had any contact with Benfica's representatives.”

Taiwo has previously been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but Parisi insists his client is only thinking of breaking into the Milan starting XI.

“There is nothing concrete. He has only been at Milan for a short period of time and his goal now is to get in the team, so that he can make a larger contribution,” he added.



By Ben McAleer