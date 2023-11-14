The best-selling football shirts ahead of Black Friday: You won't believe which Manchester United star ranks among the most popular players

Personalised football shirts have become increasingly common in recent years, with supporters desperate to get the names of their beloved heroes on the back of their shirts.

In the last month, though, there have been some surprising developments among football fans. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer dominate the market for most popular players - in fact, they don't even make the top ten, according to Fanatics.

Instead, a new wave of professionals have emerged for football fans to emblazon on their backs, with some surprise inclusions. One Manchester United star has shockingly sold the eighth-highest amount of shirts, but, inevitably, there's only one winner when it comes to the most popular. FourFourTwo details each player in the top ten below.

1. Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid 2023/24 Home Shirt with Bellingham 5 printing

Now £100 The most-talked about footballer in world football right now, it's no wonder fans are desperate to get their hands on a Jude Bellingham shirt. Starting life at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane's old shirt number never seemed easy, but Bellingham has taken to it like a duck to water with 13 goals in 14 games. The Ballon d'Or is already in his sights after picking up the Kopa Trophy, while success with both club and country can certainly be achieved in 2023/24.

2. Erling Haaland

Manchester City 2023/24 Home Shirt with Haaland 9 printing

Was £93 Now £65.10 A record-breaking Premier League season was capped off with the treble for Manchester City last time out, so it's not surprise that Haaland's shirt is among the most-coveted in world football. With a significant discount, snap up the Norwegian's latest kit before it's too late and he's added yet another treble to his collection after plummeting a ridiculous 72 goals (probably).

3. Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Away Shirt with Mbappe 7 printing

Was £94.95 Now £66.46 Transfer sagas might persist with Mbappe, but that doesn't mean the Frenchman still doesn't inspire fans to shell out on shirts with his name on the back. Among the next generation to takeover the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe has been performing at the highest level for over five years now, and only seems to be getting better and better.

4. Marcus Rashford

Manchester United 2023/24 Home Shirt with Rashford 10 printing

Was £95 Now £66.50 Rashford might not be enjoying the most fruitful of campaigns this time around, but that hasn't stopped Manchester United fans from showing their appreciation to the Englishman. It seems inevitable that Rashford will turn things around sooner rather than later, with his form coinciding with a downturn in results for the team.

5. Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Home Shirt with Son 7 printing

Now £100 With Spurs flying in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou and no Harry Kane no longer at the club, Son has taken on the mantle of the Tottenham Hotspur talisman this term. While James Maddison is performing excellently, Son has rediscovered his clinical form as captain of the club.

6. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 2023/24 Home Shirt with Salah 11 printing

Now £95 Inevitably loved at Anfield through his ridiculous goalscoring exploits, Salah continues to find the net on a consistent basis as he helps Liverpool compete once more in the Premier League. It's easy to see why Liverpool fans are so enamoured by the Egyptian, too, making his shirt hot property regardless of the season.

7. Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City 2023/24 Home Shirt 2023-24 with De Bruyne 17 printing Was £93 Now £65.10 Despite having played just 20 minutes of the 2023/24 season, Kevin De Bruyne name still stands out on the world stage. After helping Manchester City to the treble last season, plenty are hoping the Belgian returns to full fitness sooner rather than later, especially wearing City's retro-inspired home shirt.

8. Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United 2023/24 Home Shirt with Garnacho 17 printing

Was £95 Now £66.50 A surprise inclusion on this list, Garnacho is a precocious talent and clearly adored by Manchester United fans across the world. Still only 19, the Argentine winger is the club's next big hope of turning into a superstar, as he looks destined for the very top.

9. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal 2023/24 Home Shirt with Saka 7 printing

Was £98 Now £68.60 The Arsenal fanbase, more than most, is one which proudly adorns their club colours as frequently as possible - so it's little surprise to see Bukayo Saka's name chosen most frequently for the back of shirts. The winger has reignited fans' love in the club with his silky dribbling and fantastic finishing, and it only seems like he'll get better and better.

10. Vinicus Jr.