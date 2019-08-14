Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Chelsea likely to offload central midfielder on loan
Tiemoue Bakayoko looks likely to leave for a short-term return to Monaco, after a mixed spell at Milan
What the papers say
Tottenham are worried about losing defender Toby Alderweireld on a free transfer next summer, with the club reportedly open to offers in the January transfer window according to the Daily Mirror. The Belgian has caught the attention of Roma but the Serie A side failed to meet the £25 million release clause in his contract.
Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Barcelona’s opening bid to sign Neymar, reports the Daily Mail. The La Liga side offered £74 million and Philippe Coutinho for the Brazilian, but the French side have reportedly said they want more money and more players.
Another on-off move over the summer has been Paul Pogba, with the Telegraph reporting that Manchester United will not listen to any offers for the French midfielder during the current European transfer window.
A host of Italian sides are interested in landing former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, with Lazio keen to offer a deal and outmuscle Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina, according to the Daily Mail.
Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with Monaco looking to bring in the defensive midfielder on loan according to the Daily Mail. Bakayoko made 29 appearances for the Blues in his first season, but went out on loan to Milan in the last campaign.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Sean Longstaff: Manchester United may end up disappointed in their attempts to sign the midfielder as current club Newcastle are in talks over a new contract, reports the Times.
Mario Balotelli: The former Manchester City man could be heading to Flamengo in Brazil, with officials flying out to Marseille to discuss a deal, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Daniel Sturridge: DC United are among those interested in the former Liverpool man, AS says.
