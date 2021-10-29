Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Who's expected to play this weekend?
Here are the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predicted line-ups for this Saturday in the Premier League
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predicted line-ups for this weekend could spring a few surprises, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job.
Raphael Varane has been absent for the Red Devils for a few weeks but is hoping to be fit for this weekend; Anthony Martial could also be in the frame, though Paul Pogba is out, serving a three-match ban for his red card against Liverpool.
Tottenham's only major doubt for the game is Bryan Gil. The winger is nursing a hamstring issue, which will be assessed before Saturday; Ryan Sessegnon, who hasn't featured under Nuno Espirito Santo yet due to injury, is also out.
Both Tottenham and United have underwhelmed this season, with both managers facing question marks over their futures. Last season saw two emphatic victories a-piece in this game; Jose Mourinho's Spurs stunned Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford to run out 6-1 winners back in autumn last year, before United turned the tide and delivered a 3-1 victory to mount the pressure back on Mourinho in the second half of last season.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up
4-2-3-1
Hugo Lloris
Emerson Royal
Cristian Romero
Eric Dier
Sergio Reguilon
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Oliver Skipp
Lucas Moura
Tanguy Ndombele
Son Heung-min
Harry Kane
Manchester United predicted line-up
4-2-3-1
David De Gea
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Raphael Varane
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Scott McTominay
Fred
Mason Greenwood
Bruno Fernandes
Marcus Rashford
Cristiano Ronaldo
