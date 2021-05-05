Tottenham transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Gareth Bale to Everton next season

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to steal Gareth Bale from under Tottenham’s nose, according to reports.

The Wales international returned to Spurs from Real Madrid on a season-long loan last summer.

A peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho, he scored a brilliant hat-trick as Ryan Mason’s side beat Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday.

Reports suggest Mourinho was never on board with the signing of Bale, and Daniel Levy is determined to repeat the same mistake.

As such, the Spurs chairman will wait until he has found a permanent successor to Mourinho before making a decision on Bale’s future.

Levy will let his next manager have the final say on whether Tottenham extend the loan arrangement by another 12 months.

The current deal contains an option for a second season on the same terms, which see Spurs pay around £240,000 of Bale’s wages.

However, the 31-year-old must also agree to the extension before it becomes official.

And given his lack of game time this term, the Welshman might be keeping his options open.

According to El Chiringuito , Everton are hoping to strike a deal with Madrid to bring Bale to Goodison Park next term.

Ancelotti is said to have requested the forward in a meeting with club officials about recruitment.

The Italian managed Bale at Madrid for two seasons, during which time the club won the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Bale scored 39 goals in that time and has fond memories of working with the 61-year-old.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Wales international would join a club outside European competition.

Everton are currently eighth in the Premier League and sit two points behind seventh-placed Liverpool, who will qualify for the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League if they finish the campaign in that position.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?