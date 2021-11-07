Tottenham transfer news: Spurs join Arsenal in race for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international is under contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2023 but has told his employers that he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Fiorentina are therefore likely to cash in on their top scorer in January or next summer, and several major clubs around Europe are interested.

Arsenal officials are said to have met with their counterparts from Fiorentina earlier this week to discuss a possible deal.

The Gunners are attempting to steal a march on the competition after being impressed with Vlahovic's start to the season.

The 21-year-old notched 21 goals in 40 games in all competitions last term, and has already found the back of the net 10 times in 13 matches in 2021/22.

But Arsenal were never going to have a free run at Vlahovic and they now look set to be joined in the race by their north London neighbours.

According to Eurosport, Spurs could make a move for the former Partizan striker in an upcoming transfer window.

They have been tracking Vlahovic for a while and believe he would add extra firepower to their attack.

Antonio Conte will no doubt have a major say in recruitment after he was appointed as Spurs' new manager on Tuesday.

The Italian came up against Vlahovic during his two-year spell in charge of Inter and will be familiar with his qualities.

Juventus are also keen on the 21-year-old and will hope to take advantage of the fact he is already settled in Italy.

Other clubs across the continent are now beginning to seriously consider Vlahovic as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich could move for the Serbia international if they miss out on the Borussia Dortmund striker.

And Dortmund themselves have identified Vlahovic as a possible replacement for Haaland, who is expected to seek pastures new in 2022.

