Transfer news: Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United fight for Eduardo Camavinga

Three Premier League clubs are tracking Rennes teenage starlet Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The 18-year-old midfielder is a man in demand, with PSG and Real Madrid also registering an interest.

Camavinga might be young but he has already racked up close to 100 senior appearances for Rennes since bursting onto the scene aged 16.

He has also won three caps for France and was unfortunate to miss out on a place in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020.

While Camavinga has not previously seemed in a rush to leave Rennes, it would be a surprise to see him at Roazhon Park next term.

Yet he might not be in the Premier League either. According to Le Parisien, Camavinga could prefer to stay in France with PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be interested in the talented teenager, but that does not necessarily mean a move to Parc des Princes is inevitable.

Chelsea are definitely not about to give up the chase. The report by the French publication states that the Blues have spoken directly to Rennes about Camavinga.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on the situation, which could accelerate in the coming weeks.

It is not hard to see why all three Premier League clubs are interested. Camavinga has a bright future ahead of him.

He might not start every game for any of Chelsea, Arsenal or United next term, but he would be a fine asset for all three sides.

United have tended to target younger players during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure, and Camavinga is another player whose best years are ahead of him.

Chelsea have also blooded numerous young players in recent years, while Thomas Tuchel has seen the 18-year-old up close and personal during his time in charge of PSG.

And Arsenal are also in the market for a central midfielder, with Dani Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi having departed.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

ENGLAND Thank you, Gareth Southgate: How a nation fell in love with a man who felt he had something to prove

ITALY The history of the Italy: why streetwise Azzurri will be formidable in the final of Euro 2020

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020