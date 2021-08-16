Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe turns down PSG contract offer and wants Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has rejected PSG's offer of a new contract, according to reports.

The France international has around 10 months remaining on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are desperate to tie Mbappe down to fresh terms, and the club believed that their signing of Lionel Messi would boost their chances of doing so.

But with Real Madrid huge admirers of Mbappe, and Liverpool rumoured to be interested too, the 22-year-old seems to want to keep his options open.

Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Gigio Donnarumma and Messi all joined PSG on free transfers this summer, and the control all four players had over their futures by letting their contracts run down will not have escaped the attention of Mbappe.

According to Marca, the World Cup winner has told PSG that he does not intend to renew his contract.

He is set to reiterate his position to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club president, in a meeting on Monday.

PSG offered Mbappe a six-year deal and wage parity with Neymar, but the former Monaco man told them that he wants to leave the club.

The forward would happily depart before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

And he has warned PSG that he is ready to walk away for nothing next summer if he remains at the Parc des Princes on September 1.

The Spanish publication reports that Madrid have been biding their time and are now weighing up an offer for their primary transfer target.

They hope PSG will be willing to discuss a potential deal. But if not, Madrid will take comfort from the fact that Mbappe is available on a free transfer next summer.

This puts the French giants in a difficult position. It would appear to make economic sense to sell Mbappe now if he is indeed determined to seek pastures new.

But with the club's Champions League dream still unfulfilled, might PSG opt to throw everything at the competition with an Mbappe-Neymar-Messi frontline?

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

TOP FLIGHT Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions