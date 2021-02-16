Transfer news: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Matthew Hoppe

Four Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to reports.

The American teenager has impressed since breaking into the Schalke first team earlier this season.

The Royal Blues are struggling in the Bundesliga and could be relegated to the second tier.

However, Hoppe has caught the eye with his displays up front, with the 19-year-old having scored five goals in 11 league appearances.

The California-born forward signed his first professional contract in February, but he could be on the move as early as the summer.

Schalke might find it difficult to keep hold of Hoppe if they are not playing Bundesliga football next season.

And according to 90min , Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City are all monitoring the striker.

Scouts from all four Premier League sides have been keeping an eye on Hoppe’s progress.

They have been impressed with what they have seen, while clubs from Italy and Spain have also been watching the 6ft 3in frontman.

Major teams around Europe believe it would not be too difficult to prise Hoppe away from Schalke.

The Royal Blues have won only one of 21 Bundesliga matches this season and have taken just nine points from a possible 63.

Schalke are on course for their first relegation to the second division since 1988.

Christian Gross’ side are nine points adrift of the relegation play-off spot, which is currently occupied by Arminia Bielefeld.

Schalke have experienced financial problems in the last year and those will be compounded if they do fall through the trapdoor.

The club had debts in the region of £175m even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They could therefore be forced to listen to offers for Hoppe even if they manage to pull themselves clear of danger.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City will all continue to keep an eye on developments, the report states.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?