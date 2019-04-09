Tuesday's big transfer rumours: Manchester United going in for classy Premier League youngster

What the papers say

Manchester United are looking to bolster their defence this summer and are keen on landing West Ham’s DeclanRice, the Irish Independent says. Rice, 20, has been a regular starter for the Hammers this term and was called up to the England national side for recent games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Arsenal may be looking to bring in Ajax left-back NicolasTagliafico – but Tottenham are also sniffing around. The 26-year-old has said that the summer was a natural time to head to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror.

Wolves’ Ruben Vinagre is wanted by two of Europe’s top clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool and Barcelona are also looking for improvements in defence and will battle for the signature of Wolves and Portugal defender RubenVinagre, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is looking to make SalomonRondon‘s move from West Brom permanent and the club are reported to be offering Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy in a swap deal, says the Newcastle Chronicle.

QPR have held discussions with former Oxford and Leicester caretaker manager MichaelAppleton about the vacant position, the Daily Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

West Ham 'ready to offer Edin Dzeko £165k-a-week' https://t.co/9VkcMAfSdYpic.twitter.com/c6vkzRUOho— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) April 8, 2019

Players to watch

Che Adams: The Birmingham striker who has scored 22 league goals this season is wanted by Everton, Football Insider says.

Birmingham City’s Che Adams is among the top scorers in the Championship (Nick Potts/PA)

Nikola Vlasic: The Croatia striker may be on his way out of Goodison Park with CSKA Moscow looking at making his loan deal permanent, Championat reports.

Thorgan Hazard: The Belgium midfielder, wanted by Liverpool, is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for Borussia Dortmund in a £34.5 million deal in the summer, according to Kicker.

Then read...

RANKED! Every team left in the Champions League by how likely they are to win it

LIST The 15 best players ever to be relegated from the Premier League