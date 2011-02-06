Twente fail to take back top spot

Leon de Kogel put Utrecht ahead eight minutes before the interval. In the second half Luuk de Jong set up Nacer Chadli for the equaliser after an impressive run on the left flank.

PSV Eindhoven, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat against fifth place ADO Den Haag on Saturday, remain on top with 47 points after 22 matches. Twente trail on goal difference.

Ajax Amsterdam reduced the gap to three points following a 2-0 win over Graafschap Doetinchem on Friday and are one point ahead of fourth-placed Groningen, who thrashed bottom side Willem II Tilburg 7-1.

Andreas Granqvist, Fredrik Stenman and Tim Matavz gave Groningen a comfortable 3-0 lead before Granqvist was sent off for a handball early after the break. Andreas Lasnik pulled one back from the penalty spot.

But red cards for Arjan Swinkels and Gerrit Pressel of Tilburg allowed Groningen to add four more goals with Matavz completing his hat-trick in the 71st minute.

Strugglers Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Luc Castaignos opening the scoring for Feyenoord before Ismail Aissati converted a penalty.