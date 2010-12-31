Wigan sign Spanish defender Lopez

The 23-year-old free agent has been training with the club this season after leaving Deportivo La Coruna but has been awaiting FIFA clearance to sign.

"It's great to see Adrian's desire to play for Wigan Athletic can finally be fulfilled," Wigan's Spanish coach Roberto Martinez told the club's website.

"He is a defender who is very calm under pressure, and is a great reader of the game."

Lopez played twice for Spain's under-21s and made 39 appearances for Deportivo.