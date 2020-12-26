WIN! We're giving away an Art of Football bucket hat on Twitter today
FFT's 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways continue with these incredible, one-of-a-kind bucket hats
Check out these amazing, unique bucket hats, created from football shirts - you can win one today!
Today over on Twitter, we're giving away an awesome bucket hat of your choice, courtesy of the fantastic Art of Football.
WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas
Art of Football create all these bucket hats from real football shirts - along with other hand-crafted football merchandise celebrating the beauty of the beautiful game - and have very kindly said that they will donate a hat - any hat - to our winner. That's right - the choice is yours from their extensive collection.
Aren't they fantastic? They can be yours today and all you have to do is visit our Twitter account.
Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (December 27). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.
You can find more Art of Football products - and of course buy these fantastic bucket hats - over on Art of Football's site, right now.
Best of luck!
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get 20% off for 24 hours – this offer is only here for Boxing Day though! It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...
