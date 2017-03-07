You cannot stop MSN forever - PSG's Draxler issues word of warning

It will be almost impossible for Paris Saint-Germain to suppress Barcelona's famed attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar for a second time in the Champions League, says Julian Draxler.

PSG recorded a hugely impressive 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, with Barca unable to make much of an impact going forward.

Draxler feels it will be hard to contain Messi, Suarez and Neymar again in the return at Camp Nou, but he remains positive over his side's chances of progression.

"For me, it is not that difficult [to play against MSN] because I am attacking," Draxler told ESPN.

"I do not want to be defending against them but I think we showed in the first leg that we have the quality to stop them.

"Of course it is not easy at Camp Nou, and it is maybe the best attack in the world. They can do everything and we are prepared. If the attackers do not receive the ball, they cannot score.

"It is not that easy because you cannot stop a team like Barcelona for 180 minutes, so it will be sure that they will have opportunities to score, you cannot stop them forever.

"But we will try to find our space on the pitch and if we score, we have a good chance to go through."