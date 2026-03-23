Newcastle United defender's injury recovery timeline revealed after undergoing surgery
Newcastle United could be without Sven Botman for upcoming fixtures after the international break
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Newcastle are licking their wounds after defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend.
The Magpies were beaten for the second time this season by local rivals Sunderland, who leapfrogged Eddie Howe's side with victory at St. James' Park.
Defender Sven Botman was withdrawn during the second half with a suspected concussion and has undergone surgery on a facial fracture, the club confirmed on Monday.Article continues below
Sven Botman undergoes facial surgery after Tyne-Wear derby clash
Botman received treatment on the turf for a number of minutes and, as per concussion protocols, was substituted for Malick Thiaw after colliding with Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.
The Dutchman could be out of action for a handful of Newcastle's seven remaining Premier League fixtures this season, after Newcastle offered a vague recovery timeline in an official statement.
"Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has undergone successful surgery on a facial fracture", the statement read.
"Following concussion protocol, the Dutchman was substituted after suffering the injury during the second half of Sunday's game against Sunderland at St. James' Park.
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"Sven is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period and hopes to be available again during the closing weeks of the season.
"Everybody at the club wishes Sven a swift recovery."
Newcastle do not play for almost three weeks due to the international break and FA Cup quarter-finals.
Their next match is on April 12, away to Crystal Palace. Botman is not expected to feature during that fixture or at home versus Bournemouth six days later.
Howe is already without Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth in defence, leaving Dan Burn and Thiaw as his only remaining natural centre-back pairing.
Newcastle finish the season with games against Arsenal (a), Brighton (h), Nottingham Forest (a), West Ham United (h) and Fulham (a).
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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