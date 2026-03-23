Newcastle United defender's injury recovery timeline revealed after undergoing surgery

Sven Botman is set for a spell on the sidelines

Newcastle are licking their wounds after defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend.

The Magpies were beaten for the second time this season by local rivals Sunderland, who leapfrogged Eddie Howe's side with victory at St. James' Park.

Defender Sven Botman was withdrawn during the second half with a suspected concussion and has undergone surgery on a facial fracture, the club confirmed on Monday.

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Sven Botman undergoes facial surgery after Tyne-Wear derby clash

Botman tangles with Sunderland's Brian Brobbey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Botman received treatment on the turf for a number of minutes and, as per concussion protocols, was substituted for Malick Thiaw after colliding with Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

The Dutchman could be out of action for a handful of Newcastle's seven remaining Premier League fixtures this season, after Newcastle offered a vague recovery timeline in an official statement.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has undergone successful surgery on a facial fracture", the statement read.

"Following concussion protocol, the Dutchman was substituted after suffering the injury during the second half of Sunday's game against Sunderland at St. James' Park.

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"Sven is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period and hopes to be available again during the closing weeks of the season.

"Everybody at the club wishes Sven a swift recovery."

Newcastle do not play for almost three weeks due to the international break and FA Cup quarter-finals.

Sven Botman on pre-season tour with Newcastle last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their next match is on April 12, away to Crystal Palace. Botman is not expected to feature during that fixture or at home versus Bournemouth six days later.

Howe is already without Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth in defence, leaving Dan Burn and Thiaw as his only remaining natural centre-back pairing.

Newcastle finish the season with games against Arsenal (a), Brighton (h), Nottingham Forest (a), West Ham United (h) and Fulham (a).