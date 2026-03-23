Newcastle United defender's injury recovery timeline revealed after undergoing surgery

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Newcastle United could be without Sven Botman for upcoming fixtures after the international break

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Sven Botman of Newcastle United leaves the field with a head injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James&amp;apos; Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Sven Botman is set for a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are licking their wounds after defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend.

The Magpies were beaten for the second time this season by local rivals Sunderland, who leapfrogged Eddie Howe's side with victory at St. James' Park.

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Sven Botman undergoes facial surgery after Tyne-Wear derby clash

Sunderland&#039;s Dutch striker #09 Brian Brobbey (L) clashes with Newcastle United&#039;s Dutch defender #04 Sven Botman (front R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James&#039; Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on March 22, 2026. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Botman tangles with Sunderland's Brian Brobbey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Botman received treatment on the turf for a number of minutes and, as per concussion protocols, was substituted for Malick Thiaw after colliding with Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

The Dutchman could be out of action for a handful of Newcastle's seven remaining Premier League fixtures this season, after Newcastle offered a vague recovery timeline in an official statement.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 18: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United FC at Camp Nou on March 18, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has undergone successful surgery on a facial fracture", the statement read.

"Following concussion protocol, the Dutchman was substituted after suffering the injury during the second half of Sunday's game against Sunderland at St. James' Park.

"Sven is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period and hopes to be available again during the closing weeks of the season.

"Everybody at the club wishes Sven a swift recovery."

Newcastle do not play for almost three weeks due to the international break and FA Cup quarter-finals.

Sven Botman on pre-season tour with Newcastle this summer

Sven Botman on pre-season tour with Newcastle last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their next match is on April 12, away to Crystal Palace. Botman is not expected to feature during that fixture or at home versus Bournemouth six days later.

Howe is already without Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth in defence, leaving Dan Burn and Thiaw as his only remaining natural centre-back pairing.

Newcastle finish the season with games against Arsenal (a), Brighton (h), Nottingham Forest (a), West Ham United (h) and Fulham (a).

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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