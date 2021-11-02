Atalanta v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Atalanta v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 2 November, 8pm GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to ease the pressure on his shoulders further by overseeing a victory over Atalanta on Tuesday.

The Manchester United manager lives to fight another day after his team's 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday. Reports last week suggested Solskjaer had been given three games to save his job, but a heavy defeat in north London may well have seen the club pull the trigger early.

The Norwegian deserves credit for summoning a response from his players, while the shift to a 3-4-1-2 formation provided United with the type of solid foundations that had been sorely lacking in previous weeks. Solskjaer will probably stick with that shape on Tuesday night, but Atalanta will provide a stiffer test than Spurs did. We may well find out if the new system is a genuine permanent option or nothing more than a short-term sticking plaster.

Gian Piero Gasperini will have been hugely disappointed with his team's second-half showing at Old Trafford last month. Atalanta scored twice before the break and looked to be well on their way to a famous victory at Old Trafford. Yet they were unable to withstand United's relentless pressure in the second period, and by the time the referee's whistle sounded for the last time, the Red Devils were good value for their 3-2 triumph.

Atalanta are third in Group F after three matches, but a win here would see them climb above their opponents. United, meanwhile, will take a giant step closer to the round of 16 if they triumph in Bergamo. With Villarreal likely to beat Young Boys and move onto seven points, the winner of this game will fancy their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Solskjaer may well stick with the same XI that featured against Spurs, such was the comprehensive nature of their win. If he wants to get more pace into the team, one of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard or Mason Greenwood is likely to start.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

