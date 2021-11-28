Chelsea v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 28 November, 4.30pm

Chelsea will be seeking their 10th win of the Premier League season when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will be full of confidence heading into the weekend following two comfortable victories in recent days. Last weekend Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester the second best in all departments.

It was a thorough and professional display from the Premier League leaders, who then delivered an even more emphatic performance in the 4-0 defeat of Juventus on Tuesday night. Chelsea are in a good place right now and will fancy their chances of making it three wins from three since returning from the November international break.

Michael Carrick remains in temporary charge of Manchester United for now, but Ralf Rangnick looks set to be appointed as the club’s interim manager until the end of the season.

Carrick oversaw a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek, although United spent much of the game on the back foot and could have fallen behind had their opponents been more clinical. An improved performance will be required if they are to avoid defeat at the home of the European champions on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku could return to the starting XI after his appearance on the bench against Juventus last time out. Kai Havertz felt his hamstring on Tuesday and will need to be assessed, but Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante are definitely out. Ben Chilwell damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the thrashing of Juventus and will not play again this year.

Manchester United will have to again make do without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane, while Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card against Watford last weekend. Edinson Cavani is a doubt and Mason Greenwood remains sidelined after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 28 November, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com