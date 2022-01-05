Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Wednesday 5 January, 7.45pm GMT

Chelsea and Tottenham will both be looking to gain a first-leg advantage when they meet in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Blues have not had an easy path to the last four, but they are now within three games of another piece of silverware. Thomas Tuchel’s side battled past Aston Villa and Southampton on penalties in the third and fourth rounds, before a more comfortable 2-0 triumph over Brentford before Christmas.

Since then Chelsea have fallen further adrift of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but there were plenty of positives to take from their performance in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the weekend.

Tottenham left it late to overcome Watford last time out, as Davinson Sanchez popped up deep into second-half stoppage time to score the winning goal. Spurs have now triumphed in five of Antonio Conte’s eight league games at the helm to boost their top-four prospects. The visitors to west London will be full of confidence going into Wednesday’s first leg.

The big question for Chelsea is whether or not Tuchel will recall Romelu Lukaku for his last-four tie. The Belgium international was left out on Sunday after a contentious interview, and at the time of writing is not clear when he will be brought back into the fold.

Tuchel appears to have the backing of the majority of fans and players for his handling of the situation, but he has another big call to make ahead of this game.

Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James are out with various fitness issues.

Tottenham, who beat Wolves, Burnley and West Ham in previous rounds, will have to make do without Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon, each of whom is sidelined until later this month.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday 5 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

