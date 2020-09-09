Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to make their England debut?

Nine minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Last night saw the first time that four England players have been given debuts in a competitive match since 1962.

Back then, the Three Lions were still rebuilding and developing a side for a World Cup on home soil. This time around, we're in the middle of a golden generation of sorts with amazing talent coming through the country's academies.

We’ve gone back through the last 50 players to make their England debut, and it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Some of them continued on and are in the England squad right now – others didn’t even make it to cap number two. Ouch.

However, all are worth equal marks in our quiz. We’ve given you the year they made their full England debut, the clubs they’ve played for (while representing England) and their playing position.