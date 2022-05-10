Quiz! Can you name the 200 most expensive players ever?
By Mark White published
£9.9 billion was spent on these players – but how many can you name?
You have 20 minutes to guess 200 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
The cheapest player on today's list set back his new employers £30m or so.
Back in the day, that was a lot of money. When Manchester United made a signing for that much in the early 2000s, Alan Hansen was quick to call it monopoly money.
Nowadays, it's fairly standard. There are newly-promoted teams buying players for nearly that much – and it may interest you that 97 of the 200 players on this list were purchased by English sides.
But it probably won't surprise you. Who can you identify here?
